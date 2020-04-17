



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida prosecutors have filed a federal temporary injunction against leaders of a self-described church who are being ordered to stop selling a bleaching agent it falsely claims will treat and prevent COVID-19.

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing claims its sacrament can cure coronavirus, but the Department of Justice says it is an unapproved, unproven and potentially dangerous COVID-19 treatment.

There is no cure or vaccine for the coronavirus right now.

The so-called church markets its “Master Mineral Solution,” or MMS, as a treatment for preventing and treating countless diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis. Prosecutors say that in late March, investigators discovered Genesis began marketing MMS as a cure for COVID-19.

The solution is actually chlorine dioxide — which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools. If ingested the potentially deadly product can damage the liver, kidneys and heart.

In a statement the FDA warned that ingesting Miracle Mineral Solution is the same as drinking bleach and can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Florida filed a request with the U.S. District Court for a temporary restraining order against Genesis II Church and its leaders, arguing that the products are unsafe and that Genesis is a “secular organization,” not a church.

“The Department of Justice will take swift action to protect consumers from illegal and potentially harmful products being offered to treat COVID-19,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt. “We will continue to work closely alongside our partners at the Food and Drug Administration to quickly shut down those selling illegal products during this pandemic.”

“We will zealously pursue perpetrators of fraud schemes seeking to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan for the Southern District of Florida. “Not only are these products potentially harmful, but their distribution and use may prevent those who are sick from receiving the legitimate healthcare they need.”

On April 8, the FDA and Federal Trade Commission issued a warning letter to the Defendants notifying them that they are violating federal law and take corrective action. In response, the Defendants made clear that they had no intention of taking corrective action and would continue to sell MMS in violation of the law.

“Americans expect and deserve proven medical treatments and today’s action is a forceful reminder that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will use its legal authorities to quickly stop those who have proven to continuously threaten the health of the American public. It is vital that sellers of drug products comply with the FD&C Act and do not sell products with false and misleading claims, especially to treat COVID-19 and other debilitating diseases, such as autism and Alzheimer’s disease,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products. We will not stand for this, and the FDA remains fully committed to taking strong enforcement action against any sellers who place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases.”

The church sells the chemicals as so-called “sacramental kits” which include a two-ounce bottle of MMS, or sodium chlorite, and a two-ounce bottle of hydrochloric acid, marketed as an “activator.”

The Trump administration is cracking down on companies attempting to take advantage of consumers worried about the coronavirus.

The Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have jointly issued warning letters to seven entities selling products that claim to treat the coronavirus, including teas, essential oils and colloidal silver.