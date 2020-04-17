MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a warm start Friday morning with the upper 70s and low 80s. The day started dry, but later on some showers and storms will develop.

The cold front that moved in Thursday is now to our south and will lift back north as a warm front leading to instability and more moisture this afternoon.

A few storms may produce gusty winds and lightning. Due to the clouds and rain expected, highs will likely be in the upper 80s.

As the breeze builds, expect hazardous marine conditions. A Small Craft advisory has been issued.

Frida night, it’ll remain warm and muggy with low 70s and the potential for scattered storms.

Saturday will be warmer as the winds shift out of the Southwest. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees and spotty storms will be possible.

Sunday will be hot with plenty of sunshine and highs soaring to the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s. A few showers may develop.

Monday will be the hottest day with highs in the low to mid 90s with the potential for spotty storms. It will be a breezy start to the week with winds out of the Southwest 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts to 25 miles per hour.

The rain chance will be higher next Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.