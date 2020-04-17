



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They became household names on the football field before moving on to success in the restaurant business.

Now, those former Miami Dolphins are pitching in to help in South Florida’s food relief efforts.

Kim Bokamper, Bob Brzezinski and John Offerdahl are stepping up in a big way during these times of crisis.

“There is a food need out there that is beyond my imagination,” Offerdahl says.

He has seen firsthand the mile-long lines for food distribution in South Florida.

So, even as his own chain of restaurants were reeling, the ex linebacker decided it was time to help.

“We knew that there were some football players in the restaurant business that were going through the same thing. And they were Miami Dolphin alumni and so we grouped together and we saw an opportunity to get our feet on the ground again and start serving others that were in need,” said Offerdahl.

Along with fellow Dolphins, Bokamper and Brzezinski, Offerdahl spearheaded an effort to provide food for nonprofits to distribute.

“And then we dropped them off to the nonprofit organizations or the police stations with a BSO and then they distributed the last mile to the needs of their community.”

Dolphins owner, Steven Ross kicked in $250,000 in seed money to get the ball rolling.

And the three former Dolphin restauranteurs have done the rest.

“As of this Friday, we will deliver over 13,000 meals already, and hopefully continue to grow. In the coming weeks,” Bokamper said.

Every food kit that they prepared has a quote from their former head coach, Don Shula.

“In life, like in football, it takes a team.”

“That’s put on every meal kit to encourage those who receive the food that just believe that there’s going to be a new day out there, where we can find hope,” said Offerdahl.

Don Shula’s words still resonate.

If you’re a nonprofit looking for help, reach out to feedtheneedsouthflorida@gmail.com and if you would like to help with a donation, then go to handofffoundation.org, and these former fins will take it from there.