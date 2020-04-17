FORT LAUDERDALE (CBMSMiami) – Broward Health plans to reopen its coronavirus testing site in Pompano Beach on Monday.
The mobile testing site is at 2900 W Sample Road, behind the Festival Marketplace.
This is Broward Health’s second mobile testing site. The other is located at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium at 3700 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill.
Both sites allow people who have registered to drive up and be swabbed for COVID-19 from their cars.
To be tested, people must pre-register for scheduled appointment times. No walkups or drive-ups will be screened or tested. Those wanting to schedule a time to be tested at either location must have a written prescription from a physician. They can then call the Broward Health line at (954) 320-5730 to register.
Those who do not have a primary care physician and need assistance can still call (954) 320-5730 to speak with a nurse through Nurse Connect.
Photo ID, the written prescription for COVID-19 testing and registration are required at the mobile testing sites to be swabbed and tested.
