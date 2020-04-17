



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins and Sedano’s Supermarkets teamed up Thursday morning to surprise some seniors at four South Florida stores.

The Marlins picked up the grocery bill tabs for seniors and also handed out cards that read, “Stay healthy and safe.”

The initiative was part of the Marlin’s “Home Plate Meals Relief Fund” program.

The Marlins say the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund program was “launched with an initial investment of $100,000 to make an impact in addressing urgent food security issues across the South Florida community due to COVID-19.”

The organization says, “Funds will be used to support the growing food security needs in South Florida, which have been heightened by COVID-19, including local children, seniors, and impacted working families – to ensure the local community receives the necessary proper nutrition.”

The Miami-based supermarket chain has 35 stores in Florida and 10 stores in Hialeah.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.