Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami says classes at all South Florida Catholic schools will be conducted online for the remainder of the school year.
The measure was taken to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The Archdiocese school superintendent sent a letter to parents, saying officials are monitoring all the latest developments from the state, and that parents will be notified if anything changes.
The regular school year ends on June 3rd.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.