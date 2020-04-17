



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services held its first pet food distribution on Friday with help from Friends of Miami Animal Foundation and Pet Project for Pets.

People in their cars started lined at the agency’s Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral as early as 5 a.m., even though the distribution event wasn’t supposed to start until 11 a.m. The turnout was so great that distribution started an hour early.

People didn’t seem to mind waiting in their cars for hours to get food for their furry companions.

“I think it’s great considering the circumstances. People losing jobs, getting their salaries cut,” said Mario Lola. “It’s a great help for the community.”

Alex Munoz, Director of Miami-Dade Animal Services, said when assessing what the community needed during this pandemic, pet food was on the list.

“We recognize the need for folks to take care of their pets. They’re struggling with regular bills and layoffs,” said Munoz. “This is a way to thank the community for everything they’ve done to help us save animals. Our way of giving back. The need is shown by how many people were in line this morning.”

Mary Taylor came out to get food for all the animals on her street.

“It’s a blessing, a big blessing,” said Taylor. “We rescue and feed almost 100 cats and dogs on our street.”

Munoz adds there will likely be more pet food distributions like this in the near future.

