MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a new food distribution site opening Saturday at Tropical Park for any residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to support local farmers faced with a surplus of fresh produce and provide meals to those in need, Miami-Dade Parks will open the food distribution site at Tropical Park, located at 7900 SW 40 Street, starting Saturday, April 18 and then every Tuesday, until further notice.
Donations will begin at 9 a.m. and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone in need. There are no age or income requirements.
Items will range from an approximate week’s supply of fresh produce, milk, eggs, protein and other shelf-stable items. More than 700 meals will be available.
RELATED: FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA
People will be able to pick up food in the drive-through by entering from Bird Road. Everyone is required to wear masks and stay in vehicles.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.