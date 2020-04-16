FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The nation’s first coronavirus outbreak in the state of Washington showed us that senior living facilities can be safe havens for the virus to spread.
In Florida, at least one thousand of the state’s 22,000 plus confirmed cases involve people at senior facilities.
Wednesday evening, a community spokesperson for The Court of Palm Aire in Pompano Beach confirmed that a third skilled nursing resident died from complications related to COVID-19.
The spokesperson said they’ve had a total of six cases that tested positive.
At Atria Willow Wood In Fort Lauderdale, there have been at least 21 confirmed cases with seven deaths.
Governor Ron DeSantis has said he wants more testing at senior living facilities and promised strike teams to administer them.
