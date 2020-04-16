



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five members of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said, in a statement, that two of the employees work in the Child Support Division, two work in the Graham Building and one works at the Kristi House.

The employees tested positive over a week after the SAO transitioned to ‘mission critical’

status, allowing them to work remotely. It’s not known when or where they may have been exposed to the virus.

“These individuals are not just our co-workers, but our friends and family members. We wish them a speedy recovery and ask all members of the SAO family to keep them in their prayers and devotions,” said Rundle in the statement.

The SAO has minimized the number of employees working in the office or courtrooms by taking advantage of technology, creating new procedures, and “going virtual.”

Attorneys now conduct pre-trial conferences, meet with witnesses and victims, and attend court remotely to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus.

