



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of cars were lined before dawn Thursday as their occupants awaited testing for coronavirus at Hard Rock Stadium.

The line stretch for miles, as far as the Turnpike.

“We started at the Turnpike and the line went all the way towards the back,” said “Doris” who went to the site with her friend Joanna. ” We just want to be cautious and we want to be tested to find out.”

On Wednesday, the state increased the capacity at the site from 400 to 750 tests per day.

“Seven hundred a day I don’t think there is enough. It’s very uncertain. I don’t think with the percentage that has been tested, it is not enough for the population we have,” said Joanna.

“They have to have more locations throughout the county. I doubt they’ll have that,” said Raymond Price.

Price said his five-year-old daughter developed a 100-degree fever overnight.

“We barely got any sleep and now for precautions, I am taking her, myself, and getting my four-year-old son tested,” he said.

Price said despite the long wait, he intended to stay in line and hopefully get through the gates.

“I’ll wait as long as it takes. It,s tough for my daughter, she is uncomfortable,” he said.

The Hard Rock Stadium site is now testing people of any age that have symptoms. You can also get tested in our have an underlying medical condition, regardless of symptoms. People who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus can also get tested.

Health care workers and first responders can also get tested.

Those who plan to go are urged to fill their gas tanks, bring snacks, bring a picture ID, and use a restroom beforehand. Those wanting to be tested should expect a long wait.

No appointments are needed.

On Wednesday, 18 cars were left stranded without gas and people were not allowed to use the restrooms at the site once getting out of their cars.

Jorge Ramirez was one who waited in line on Wednesday.

“I have a very big family and I hang out with a lot of people. They are kind of old, so I want to make sure they don’t get infected,” he said.

Officials hope with more tests and PPE, they can now test more people.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist with Florida International University said, “We are doing a good job in South Florida flattening the curve.”

She said they have had a lot of progress happening in terms of antivirals and early results show promise.

