MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on April 16, 2020.
FLORIDA: 22,897 confirmed cases
- Residents: 22,235
- Deaths: 633
- Hospitalizations: 3,305
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 220,897
- Negative Test Results: 196,351
- Percent positive: 10.4% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 8,131 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 8,056, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 74
- Deaths: 163
- Hospitalizations: 707
- Total Tests: 46,706
- Negative: 38,480, Awaiting Results: 208, Inconclusive: 95
BROWARD: 3,459 confirmed cases
- Residents: 3,344, Non-Residents: 115
- Deaths: 101
- Hospitalizations: 552
- Total Tests: 28,726
- Negative: 25,187, Awaiting Results: 61, Inconclusive: 19
MONROE: 66 confirmed cases
- Residents: 60, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 9
- Total Tests: 872
- Negative: 756, Awaiting Results: 50, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 640,014 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 31,002 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 2,088,425 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 139,419
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
