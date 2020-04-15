



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – High school seniors are missing out on proms and possibly graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus. But for one school, faculty and staff made sure to give their seniors a proper send off.

Members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Academy faculty and student body loaded up their cars and created a giant caravan to salute graduating seniors from the all-girl high school.

“It’s awesome. I think it’s great that our school is taking the time to do this special event for all the seniors. It really means a lot,” said Anna Maria Blanco.

Seven different teams with signs, noisemakers and pots and pans spread out to visit 188 different homes covering a distance of 258 miles. These caravans didn’t just make quick drive-bys. At times they went right to the front door.

“It’s so cute I didn’t expect that,” said Natalie Cerra.

For Lourdes Academy, their graduation ceremony may be pushed back until the summer. A similar scenario for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“Decisions that we have made and decisions we’ll make about reopening schools or the closure of schools are guided first and foremost by good science and good medical information,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvahlo, who helped out a food distribution line Wednesday morning, said it unlikely schools will re-open, extending distance teaching throughout the remainder of the academic calendar.

“Considering we only have 27-33 days of school left for students, it does not make sense, or is it prudent, for us to re-open schools this year,” he said after Gov. Ron DeSantis stated he may want to open schools in May.

Decisions on how to handle graduations could be announced as early as next week.

Carvahlo said they’re looking at summer ceremonies or even virtual ones, but is consulting event organizers and students on what is best.

“The student voice is important and that’s exactly who we are listening to at this point,” he said.

In Wednesday’s briefing, DeSantis said he’ll consult with local officials about extending distance learning.

As for students trying to graduate, they’ll need the appropriate GPA and course requirements.

