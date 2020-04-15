



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scientists have a new theory about how the coronavirus spread to humans.

Researchers think stray dogs may be the link that brought COVID-19 from animals to humans.

A study at the University of Ottawa suggests the coronavirus began with bats but it spread to dogs who ate bat meat.

The infected dogs then spread it to humans.

A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive, which has prompted concerns that pets can transmit the disease.

“Of course there is a possibility. Anybody who says there is no possibility hasn’t been watching this thing evolving over the weeks,” said Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill. “The fact is we are learning something new every day.”

Magill said social distancing between humans and pets is key.

“Bottom line, we need to be cautious and now make exemptions. As much as we want to hug and pet our animals, people do not do that with their grandparents or parents or kids, we are not doing it with our human families. We have to quarantine, be cautious, same thing with pets,” he said.

If your pets should show signs, Magill said not to panic for a simple sneeze or cough but if the symptoms persist do take them to the vet.

