MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis said during a Wednesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing that he is putting together a task force to oversee the resurgence and reopening of Florida.
“Time is of the essence, and we want to make sure we’re getting the best ideas possible,” DeSantis said.
Watch what Governor DeSantis had to say:
“I’ll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the Sun,” said DeSantis.
