MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Transportation has released information you need to know if you are still driving to and from work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what they say about road construction and road closures:

Starting on Wednesday, April 15, up to four lanes on southbound I-95 will be closed from SR 112 to just south of NW 20 Street between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. One lane will be opened at 6 a.m., and a second lane will open at 8 a.m. Two lanes will remain continuously closed (24 hours a day/seven days a week).

The southbound 95 Express Lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 will also be closed Sunday through Friday nights between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The nighttime lane closures and closure of the 95 Express Lanes will occur Sunday through Friday. This expanded lane closure schedule is expected to be implemented for a period of approximately four weeks and will be adjusted as needed.

WESTBOUND I-395 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND I-95 LONG TERM LANE CLOSURE

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 – One of the two lanes on the westbound I-395 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed for a period of approximately eighteen (18) months to allow the contractor to reconstruct sections of I-95 where the SR 836 and I-395 ramps enter northbound I-95.

TRAFFIC SHIFTS

EASTBOUND SR 836 TRAFFIC SHIFT

THURSDAY MORNING, APRIL 16 – All eastbound SR 836 travel lanes will be shifted to the right side of the roadway from approximately NW 20 Avenue to the Miami River to allow the contractor to continue construction activities in the median area.

WESTBOUND SR 836 TRAFFIC SHIFT

MONDAY MORNING, APRIL 20 (TUESDAY MORNING, APRIL 21 IS AN ALTERNATE DATE) – All westbound SR 836 travel lanes will be shifted to the left side of the roadway from the Miami River to east of NW 17 Avenue to allow the contractor to continue construction activities on the right side of the roadway.

LANE CLOSURES

I-95 CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH SATURDAY, APRIL 18 AND MONDAY, APRIL 20 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – Up to three lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

I-395 MAINLINE LANE CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, THURSDAY, APRIL 16, SATURDAY, APRIL 18 AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – One lane on mainline eastbound I-395 will be closed from I-95 to Biscayne Boulevard between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, THURSDAY, APRIL 16, SATURDAY, APRIL 18 AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – One lane on mainline westbound I-395 will be closed from I-95 to Biscayne Boulevard between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

EASTBOUND SR 836 LANE CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – Two lanes on eastbound SR 836 from NW 20 Avenue to east of NW 17 Avenue will be closed every day between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. One lane will remain closed 24/7.

WESTBOUND SR 836 LANE CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – Two westbound lanes on SR 836 from I-95 to NW 17 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

DETOURS

WESTBOUND MACARTHUR CAUSEWAY RAMP TO BISCAYNE BOULEVARD DETOUR

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 – The westbound MacArthur Causeway ramp to Biscayne Boulevard will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

o Continue west on I-395, then access the southbound I-95 ramp

o Exit at SW 7 Street/Brickell Avenue (Exit 1B), then turn left at SW 8 Street

o Enter the northbound I-95 ramp, then continue north on I-95 from the right lane

o Enter the eastbound I-395 ramp and exit at the Biscayne Boulevard/Arena ramp (Exit 2B)

TO VIEW A MAP OF THE DETOUR PLEASE CLICK HERE.

NW 12 AVENUE CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 – NW 12 Avenue will be closed from NW 11 Street to NW 12 Street between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

o Northbound drivers on NW 12 Avenue can:

 Turn left on NW 7 Street, then turn right on NW 17 Avenue

 Turn right on NW 14 Street to connect with NW 12 Avenue

o Southbound drivers on NW 12 Avenue can:

 Turn right on NW 12 Street

 Turn left on NW 11 Street to connect with NW 12 Avenue

NE 2 AVENUE CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – NE 2 Avenue from NE 13 Street to I-395 will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

o Drivers on southbound NE 2 Avenue can:

 Turn left on NE 14 Street, then turn right on Biscayne Boulevard

 Turn right on NE 11 Street to connect with NE 2 Avenue

o Drivers exiting I-395 can:

 Continue east on NE 11 Terrace, then turn left on Biscayne Boulevard

 Turn left on NE 14 Street to connect with NE 2 Avenue

SR 836 EASTBOUND RAMP TO NORTHBOUND NW 17 AVENUE DETOUR

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound NW 17 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

o Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then turn north on NW 27 Avenue

o Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

• NOTE: On Wednesday, April 15 the SR 836 ramp to southbound NW 17 will also be closed. Drivers can:

o Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then turn south on NW 27 Avenue

o Turn left on NW 7 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

NW 17 AVENUE CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – NW 17 Avenue will be closed between NW 7 Street and the north side of SR 836 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

o Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue heading west on SR 836 can:

 Turn west on NW 7 Street

 Turn right on NW 27 Avenue to access the SR 836 west entrance ramp

o Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue continuing north can:

 Turn west on NW 7 Street, then turn right on NW 22 Avenue

 Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

o Drivers on southbound NW 17 Avenue continuing south can:

 Turn west on NW 20 Street, then turn left on NW 22 Avenue

 Turn left on NW 7 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

NOTE: One northbound lane on NW 17 Avenue will remain open on Wednesday, April 15 through Friday, April 17 for the NW 12 Avenue detour.

NORTH MIAMI AVENUE DETOUR

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 – North Miami Avenue will be closed from NW 13 Street to I-395 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. to allow the contractor to safely move a crane across the roadway. Drivers can:

o Go west on NW 13 Street, then turn left on NW Miami Court

o Turn right on NW 12 Street, then turn left on NW 1 Avenue

o Turn left on NW 10 Street to connect with North Miami Avenue

NW 14 STREET DETOURS

SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – NW 14 Street will be closed from NW 1 Place to NW 3 Avenue between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

o Westbound drivers on NW 14 Street can:

 Turn right on NW 1 Place, then turn left on NW 15 Street

 Left on NW 2 Avenue, then turn right on NW 14 Terrace

 Turn left on NW 3 Avenue to connect with NW 14 Street

o Eastbound drivers on NW 14 Street can:

 Turn right on NW 3 Avenue, then turn left on NW 13 Street

 Left on NW 1 Place to connect with NW 14 Street

TO VIEW A MAP OF THE DETOUR PLEASE CLICK HERE.

EASTBOUND SR 836 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND I-95 DETOUR

MONDAY, APRIL 20 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

o Access the NW 8 Street ramp, then exit at the NW 8 Street/PortMiami ramp

o Turn left at NW 8 Street

o Turn left at NW 3 Avenue to access the northbound I-95 ramp

WESTBOUND I-395 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND I-95 DETOUR

MONDAY, APRIL 20 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – The westbound I-395 ramps to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

o Access the southbound I-95 ramp

o Exit at SW 7 Street/Brickell Avenue (Exit 1B), then turn left at SW 8 Street

o Enter the northbound I-95 ramp, then continue north on I-95