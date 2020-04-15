Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins, Farm Share and Ark of the City will host a food distribution event on Wednesday.
It begins at 10 a.m. at 6100 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami.
Volunteers will hand out food and supplies to those in line. Because it’s Jackie Robinson’s birthday, the Marlins will also be including Jackie Robinson activity sheets in each bag of food.
The event will last until 1 p.m. or until the food runs out.
