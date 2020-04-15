MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In response to the coronavirus
pandemic, Publix Supermarkets have announced extended hours for first responders and medical staff.
Publix is designating Thursday evenings, 8 – 9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as their special shopping hours.
The supermarket’s measures go into effect on Thursday, April 16 and will continue until further notice.
Publix had already designated Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over.
Publix has over 800 stores in Florida.
