



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Florida Division of Emergency Management has increased the number of coronavirus tests per day at Hard Rock Stadium.

The site will now test up to 750 per day. Up until Wednesday, testing had been capped at 400 per day.

Testing begins daily at 9 a.m.

The site initially was testing only seniors showing symptoms and first responders. Last Monday, age restrictions for the site were lifted. However, those wanting to be tested must have symptoms or need to have been around someone who has coronavirus. No appointment is needed.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people lined up before sunrise and health care workers ended up swabbing the last person around 1:30 p.m.

Many people who spoke to CBS4 said they had been near people who have the virus and they were concerned for their own health.

Jose Vasquez was in line at 5 a.m.

“Check myself out because my job, a meeting, one of the guys tested positive and hadn’t told nobody,” he said.

“I got a call from work stating one of our employees tested positive with the coronavirus and they asked all of us at work to get tested before we come back to work,” said Brenda Matthew, who was in line to get tested.

If you’re thinking about going to the Hard Rock Stadium site, plan to get there early, have a full tank of gas and go to the bathroom before going because you are not allowed to get out of your car.

You must stay in your car. No mopeds, scooters, or motorcycles allowed. You must bring a valid ID.

