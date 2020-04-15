MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Trump National Doral Miami, the place where President Donald Trump initially wanted to host this year’s Group of Seven summit has temporarily laid off 560 workers.
A notice that the Trump National Doral Miami filed with the State of Florida at the end of last month says it had been forced to halt its business because of the spreading new coronavirus.
The resort in metro Miami has been closed since mid-March. Al Linares, the resort’s director of human resources, wrote to state and city officials that it’s unknown when it will resume regular operations.
The laid-off workers are mostly food and beverage workers, golf attendants, housekeepers and bell hops. None of the workers are unionized.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.