MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 15, 2020.
FLORIDA: 21,628 confirmed cases
- Residents: 20,984
- Deaths: 571
- Hospitalizations: 3,050
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 207,842
- Negative Test Results: 183,694
- Percent positive: 10.5% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 7,712 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 7,639, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 72
- Deaths: 143
- Hospitalizations: 635
- Total Tests: 44,186
- Negative: 35,980, Awaiting Results: 193, Inconclusive: 494
BROWARD: 3,261 confirmed cases
- Residents: 3,147, Non-Residents: 114
- Deaths: 81
- Hospitalizations: 488
- Total Tests: 27,094
- Negative: 23,742, Awaiting Results: 57, Inconclusive: 34
MONROE: 64 confirmed cases
- Residents: 58, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 9
- Total Tests: 779
- Negative: 715, Awaiting Results: 48, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 609,516 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 26,059 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,996,681 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 127,590
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
