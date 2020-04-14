MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tuesday is National Look Up At The Sky Day but before heading outside to enjoy the fresh air and blue skies, be warned, it’s going to be a really hot day.

It was an extremely warm and humid morning with morning with upper 70s and low 80s.

All of that steamy sunshine will lead to a very hot afternoon. Highs are expected to climb to the low 90s and near record heat will be possible.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Miami and the old record is 91 degrees set back in 2009.

Ft. Lauderdale will likely see a high of 89 degrees and the old record is 91 degrees set back in 1957.

The forecast high for Key West is 88 degrees and the old record is 87 degrees set back in 1952.

When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the low to mid 90s across South Florida.

A few thunderstorms may develop Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday, it’ll be more of the same with the potential for record heat again as highs soar to the low 90s.

Later in the week it will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s and the chance for spotty storms into the weekend.