MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has beaches shutdown across the state, except for the sea turtles, which is enjoying an uptick in nests along some Florida beaches.
In Juno Beach, Florida, located between Palm Beach and Jupiter, there are more leatherback sea turtle nests than normal.
Researchers at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno beach have counted 69 nests so far, which is significantly more than normal on the ten-mile stretch of beach they patrol.
In addition, the researchers say the turtles are really fat and that’s good news because it means they are healthy and eating well.
They don’t really know why the turtles are so fat but say it could be because of abnormal weather, an increase in their food consumption or perhaps a shifting to earlier in the season for nesting.
Turtle nesting season ends October 31.
