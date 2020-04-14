



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida doctor on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus is finding herself in another battle for the custody of her daughter.

“I think it is discriminatory for a judge to tell me that I can’t come home to my child,” said Theresa Greene, a Plantation emergency medicine doctor.

Last week, Circuit Court Judge Bernard Shapiro ruled the 4-year-old child should stay with her father, Eric Greene, because of Dr. Theresa Greene’s exposure to the coronavirus.

“If I was married, and I’d be, given the opportunity to go home to my child,” Dr. Greene said. “No one could tell me that I shouldn’t do that.”

A statement from Eric Greene’s attorney said, ‘Mr. Greene and I have the utmost respect for Dr. Greene’s commitment to her critical work during the pandemic.”

“The Greenes’ temporary timesharing dispute was presented before the Court and a decision was reached based upon your interests and safety of a minor child, limited to the temporary circumstances presented by COVID-19.”

“Pursuant to Mr. Greene’s request and as ordered by the Court, Dr. Greene is to be provided future make-up timesharing for each day missed and daily video communication with the child.”

“We will continue to pursue ways to resolve this delicate situation and believe that a result can be achieved safely and fairly.'”

Dr. Greene works in emergency medicine at Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation. She said her hospital has adequate PPE and she takes extra precautions to protect her daughter from any risk.

“I come home, I strip down in the carport. I take a shower,” Dr. Greene said. “And the fact of the matter is that my daughter is not usually here when I’m working.”

Dr. Greene said she’s not sure when she’ll be granted custody of her daughter again. She is appealing the judge’s ruling.

“It’s cruel to have to ask me to choose between my child and the oath that I took as a position,” Dr. Greene said.

“I wouldn’t abandon my team at work or the patients that will increasingly look to me to save their lives in the coming weeks. But it’s torture. And I think that my daughter, ya know, I want her when she grows up to be proud of me by abiding by the oath when I went into medicine, but I also know that she needs me now.”

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

coronavirus