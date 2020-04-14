CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7:00 a.m. on April 14, 2020.

FLORIDA: 21,019 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 20,394
  • Deaths: 499
  • Hospitalizations: 2,841
  • All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 197,996
  • Negative Test Results: 177,786
  • Percent positive: 10.5% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 7,459 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 7,390; Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 68
  • Deaths: 109
  • Hospitalizations: 581
  • Total Tests: 42,411
  • Negative: 34,500; Awaiting Results:200, Inconclusive: 452

BROWARD: 3,177 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 3,063, Non-Residents: 114
  • Deaths: 77
  • Hospitalizations: 438
  • Total Tests: 26,264
  • Negative: 23,055, Awaiting Results: 58, Inconclusive: 32

MONROE: 64 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 58, Non-Residents: 6
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 9
  • Total Tests: 715
  • Negative: 651, Awaiting Results: 75, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 582,594 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 23,649  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,930,780 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 120,449
  • 185 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

