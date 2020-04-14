Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7:00 a.m. on April 14, 2020.
FLORIDA: 21,019 confirmed cases
- Residents: 20,394
- Deaths: 499
- Hospitalizations: 2,841
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 197,996
- Negative Test Results: 177,786
- Percent positive: 10.5% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 7,459 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 7,390; Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 68
- Deaths: 109
- Hospitalizations: 581
- Total Tests: 42,411
- Negative: 34,500; Awaiting Results:200, Inconclusive: 452
BROWARD: 3,177 confirmed cases
- Residents: 3,063, Non-Residents: 114
- Deaths: 77
- Hospitalizations: 438
- Total Tests: 26,264
- Negative: 23,055, Awaiting Results: 58, Inconclusive: 32
MONROE: 64 confirmed cases
- Residents: 58, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 9
- Total Tests: 715
- Negative: 651, Awaiting Results: 75, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 582,594 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 23,649 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,930,780 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 120,449
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
You must log in to post a comment.