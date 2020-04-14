



The NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23-25, is barely more than a week away. And for the sports-deprived fan, it can’t come fast enough. The world remains in full-on lock-down mode thanks to coronavirus. Basketball and hockey are on seemingly permanent pause. Baseball never really started. Football fans can’t even follow the XFL , which played half a season 19 years after its first and disappeared again like some sort of sports league cicada.

The three-day NFL Draft is probably the closest to live sports we’re going to get for awhile. Or maybe not…

CBS Sports, in partnership with the NFL, has updated its schedule to broadcast 15 of this century’s classic NFL games leading into next week’s Draft. Among them are Super Bowls, Championships and regular season games, featuring some of the game’s greats and bright young stars. See Tom Brady take on Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes face down Lamar Jackson.

The re-airings are scheduled to start Thursday, April 16 on CBS Sports Network with the 2019 Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes got the better of Jackson that wet afternoon, as the Ravens eked out a 33-28 win. The re-broadcasts will continue through the weekend when Manning leads his Indianapolis Colts past Brady’s New England Patriots in the 2006 AFC Championship and into Super Bowl XLI and then does it again with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 AFC Championship for a trip to Super Bowl 50. The classic games conclude the following Wednesday night with the Chiefs’ Championship win over the Tennessee Titans earlier this year.

The CBS and CBS Sports Network re-broadcasts aim to increase awareness for COVID-19 relief efforts. The week-long lineup will also help promote the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon” — a three-day virtual fundraiser coinciding with the NFL Draft to support charities helping to battle the spread of COVID-19. Those charities include American Red Cross, CDC Foundation‘s All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign and Feeding America‘s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The full schedule of classic NFL re-broadcasts on CBS and CBS Sports Network is below:

Thursday, April 16 – NFL’s Next Generation of Young Stars Shine Bright

2019 Week 3 (Sept. 22, 2019): Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:00-10:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

2019 Week 4 (Sept. 29, 2019): Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (10:00-12:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, April 17 – Iconic Game Forever Remembered

2009 AFC Championship (Jan. 24, 2010): New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts (8:00-10:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

2001 AFC Divisional Playoff (Jan. 19, 2002): Oakland Raiders vs. New England Patriots (10:00 PM-12:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, April 18 – Mahomes and Chiefs Come Back; Tebow and Broncos Win Shocker

2018 AFC Championship (Jan. 20, 2019): New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1:00-3:00 pm ET) (CBS)

2019 AFC Divisional Playoff (Jan. 12, 2020): Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:00-10:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

2011 AFC Wild Card (Jan. 8, 2012): Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos (10:00 PM-12:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, April 19 – AFC Championship Game: Brady-Manning II & IV

2006 AFC Championship (Jan. 21, 2007): New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts (8:00-10:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

2015 AFC Championship (Jan. 24, 2016): Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots (10:00 PM-12:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Monday, April 20 – Tom Brady on His Way to Super Bowl XXXVIII and Becoming the G.O.A.T.

2003 AFC Championship (Jan. 18, 2004): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (8:00-10:00 PM, ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Super Bowl XXXVIII (Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston): Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots (10:00 PM-12:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, April 21 – Two for Tuesday Highlights Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl Wins

Super Bowl XLI (Feb. 4, 2007 in Miami): Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears: (8:00-10:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Super Bowl 50 (Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.): Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos (10:00 PM-12:00 pm ET) (CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, April 22 – Changing of the Guard as Mahomes Learns from Losing and Wins