



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami’s premiere performing arts venue, the Adrienne Arsht Center, has gone virtual and launched new programming called Arsht@Home to keep you connected with the arts from your home.

The new online program celebrating the arts with free educational and entertaining content is designed to inspire creativity while keeping the community connected and active.

The President and CEO of Arsht Center Johann Zietsman says it is helping the artists’ community too.

“We decided to engage some of our local teaching artists which I’m really happy about because our artists are going through a tough time right now, so giving them a little paid job and having them connect with our community, that’s a good thing as well.”

The program features eight categories including Miami monologues and Arsht Tunes, weekly playlists curated by Arsht Center friends and family.

Another is Living Room Live, giving you front row access to performances by South Florida musicians from their homes.

This week it’s Shelly Berg, Dean of the University of Miami Frost School of Music playing piano.

For kids of all ages there is the Art of Making, interactive fun you can do at home. There is no shortage of ideas.

“This week we are featuring Sara Gonzalez. She’s a singer, songwriter and she goes through this completely crazy thing she does making music with things in the kitchen, and it’s really fun,” said Zietsman.

“Living in a house, especially nowadays you can feel that your house has rhythm, has an energy.

Take a coffee box and a milk box, instead of throwing it away we just use [as instruments] for these days and we just recycle and have fun at home!” Gonzalez explains.

Also in the Art of Making, poet Darius Daughtry reveals how to write a poem based on your selfie. He takes participants on a self-descriptive road to perfect prose, based on your selfie.

“I tried this exercise and came up with ‘tired, wired, and hopefully not fired’,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo, adding Daughtry’s poetry is far more inspirational and that is what this program is all about.

“It’s a way to engage people and inspire them at home and give them some creative ideas, because crises have a way of accelerating underlying trends,” Zietsman said.

The goal is to add new content weekly for everyone to enjoy, while we are safe at home.