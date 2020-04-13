MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a warm start to the work week across South Florida with the low 80s across South Florida Monday morning. The normal low is 68 degrees and it felt like the mid to upper 80s Monday morning due to high humidity.

It is mainly dry and the rain chance will remain low Monday.

The afternoon will feel more like Summer as highs soar to the low 90s. The average high is 83 degrees. Record heat will be possible as the CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Miami and the old record high in Miami is 90 set back in 1965.

Ft. Lauderdale will likely see a high of 90 degrees and the old record is 94 degrees set back in 1924.

Key West’s forecast high: 88 degrees. The old record is 88 degrees set back in 1926. And it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s due to high humidity.

It will be breezy with winds out of the SE 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Monday night will be warm with lows in the upper 70s. South Florida may tie or break more records through midweek as highs will continue in the low 90s as we remain South of a cold front.

It’ll be mostly sunny skies with low rain chances through Wednesday.

As moisture increases and a front approaches late week the rain chance will begin to increase. Spotty storms will be possible on Thursday.

Temperatures will drop by only a few degrees by Friday as highs will be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and a few storms possible on Friday and Saturday.