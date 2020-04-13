CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senior citizens and adults with disabilities who live in Miami-Dade County, except the City of Miami, will be able to request at home coronavirus testing starting Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez announced the new at-home testing program over the weekend. It’s designed for people who are home-bound. The tests are free and will be performed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.

City of Miami residents are not eligible because it started its own at-home testing program in March.

Appointments can be made starting Monday through the current hotline number at 305-499-8767.

 

 

