



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mayor Carlos Gimenez sees a light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against the coronavirus in Miami-Dade.

In one of his daily video briefings, Gimenez said an announcement is imminent on a plan to return to normal and get the community back to work.

“We are seeing a light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel, starting with the number of hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County,” he said. “That is a good sign and we want to move forward in a thoughtful and deliberate way.”

There will be a team put together to figure out the next steps.

“The first initiative is called ‘Moving To A New Normal.’ Starting later this week, we will be working with community leaders and health experts to establish a delivered plan to allow people in our county to return to as normal a life as possible without jeopardizing the health of our community,” he said.

Part two of the plan is economic, trying to relieve the pressure the pandemic has put on businesses and workers. Again, the mayor will assemble a team to work on it.

“This will involve business and community leaders and academics to work on a resilient plan to restore our economy as quickly as possible,” he said. “This is a longer term plan that will tie in to the counties and Beacon Council’s ‘One Community, One Goal’ focus.”

In a statement from the mayor’s office after he spoke, they made a point to say “no timeline has been established” and the mayor’s “announcement of the initiatives was simply meant to keep the community informed and hopeful that there will be an end to this.”

The statement also added that “the mayor will base any potential timeline for lifting restrictions on the continuously updated information he receives from medical experts on the state of current conditions.”

