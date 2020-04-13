



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement agencies throughout Miami-Dade County received 10,000 FDA approved KN95 protective masks on Monday morning, courtesy of the Hispanic Police Officers Association (HPOA).

The masks will be used by first responders to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

The HPOA says they are able to distribute these much-needed masks at no cost due to the support and generosity of Pro Insurance Consultants and Maria Elvira Salazar.

“We are deeply appreciative of their support and initiative to assist our first responders. Because of their support, we can distribute masks to first responders and agencies that need them the most as some smaller agencies across the county have limited resources.”

“We are out there to protect the public, but we also have to protect ourselves,” said Joe Sanchez with the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Thanks to all the donations, we are committed, as everybody else, to make sure we help everybody to get through this,” added Sanchez.

Just about everyone in South Florida is now being ordered to wear a face-covering when out in public in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

All county residents have to wear a face-covering to enter businesses.

In his daily video message, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez elaborated last week on the new face cover order for the county and stressed if your business isn’t complying you could get shut down.

Gimenez said Miami-Dade police officers went to more than 1,300 business on Friday but only ten had minor compliance issues and owners and workers were educated immediately.

