MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday it has canceled all North American itineraries through June 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it is also canceling all Carnival Sunrise trips out of New York through the end of the year.
“This is disappointing, but we are committed to being a strong partner with the government and taking steps to maintain public confidence in our business,” the company said in its announcement.
The company previously said it would resume cruising in May and now says it hopes to resume sailing on June 27.
However, the CDC issued a no-sail order last week for all cruise ships that could keep ships docked until late July, or until the coronavirus pandemic is declared over.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
You must log in to post a comment.