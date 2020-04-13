Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7:00 a.m. on April 13, 2020.
FLORIDA: 19,895 confirmed cases
- Residents: 19,337
- Deaths: 461
- Hospitalizations: 2,672
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 185,520
- Negative Test Results: 165,008;
- Percent positive: 10.7% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 7,058 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 6,993 Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 64
- Deaths: 97
- Hospitalizations: 531
- Total Tests: 38,876
- Negative: 31,512, Awaiting Results: 201, Inconclusive: 368
BROWARD: 2,945 confirmed cases
- Residents: 2,865, Non-Residents: 80
- Deaths: 76
- Hospitalizations: 410
- Total Tests: 24,387
- Negative: 21,413, Awaiting Results: 64, Inconclusive: 38
MONROE: 59 confirmed cases
- Residents: 53, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 7
- Total Tests: 634
- Negative: 575, Awaiting Results: 115, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 557,590 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 22,109 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,859,011 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 114,979
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
