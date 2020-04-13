CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Amazon is hiring more workers to keep up with customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retail giant already added 100-thousand employees for its distribution centers in the last month.

Now Amazon says it wants to add another 75-thousand full and part-time jobs.

The company is looking to fill positions for delivery, warehouse workers, and shoppers.

Amazon also increased minimum pay on jobs by 2-dollars per hour through April.

If you’re interested in applying, go to Amazon.com/jobsnow

 

