MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Amazon is hiring more workers to keep up with customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
The online retail giant already added 100-thousand employees for its distribution centers in the last month.
Now Amazon says it wants to add another 75-thousand full and part-time jobs.
The company is looking to fill positions for delivery, warehouse workers, and shoppers.
Amazon also increased minimum pay on jobs by 2-dollars per hour through April.
If you’re interested in applying, go to Amazon.com/jobsnow
