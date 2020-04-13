MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of attempting to rob two elderly women who had just returned home from the grocery store.
Police said it happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Cypress Chase South apartment complex located in the 2600 block of N.W. 48th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.
BSO detectives say the women were carrying groceries when they were confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
The man demanded the victims’ purses but then ran off after one of the victims screamed out in anger, according to authorities.
Police released a surveillance video of the wanted man.
If you can identify the man, police want to hear from you.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact BSO at 954-321-5018. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
