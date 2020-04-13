BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office union boss says he was suspended for blowing the whistle on dangerous conditions.
The attorney for Jeff Bell, who was suspended by Sheriff Gregory Tony, says his suspension is a violation of whistleblower laws.
Bell, who is the President of the BSO Deputies Union, was suspended Friday, after saying deputies were complaining that they did not have enough personal protection equipment.
That led to several days of back and forth between Bell and the sheriff, eventually leading to bell’s suspension. The sheriff said Bell violated BSO policies and procedures.
“Jeff Bell had complaints, they didn’t have enough equipment. Jeff voices those concerns, he does his job, he gets suspended, suspended with pay. It’s illegal, it’s immoral and a violation of all laws,” said Bell’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich.
Sheriff Tony released a statement, saying:
“Deputy Bell is not a victim of abuse of powers, nor was his suspension a matter of retaliation. He is a deputy of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and thereby subject to comply with all agency policy. All BSO employees are accountable for their actions, regardless of any ancillary role or title they may possess.”
