MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Across the United States, and South Florida, many churches broadcast Easter services online to help congregants protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow delivered an Easter message during a livestream by Passion City Church in Atlanta.

In New York, the biggest hotspot for coronavirus in the United States, Cardinal Timothy Dolan spoke to worshippers online from an almost empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

In Milan, Andrea Bocelli held an Easter concert without an audience.

It was a familiar site at churches around the world and in South Florida as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“It’s been eerie. Almost other worldly,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

Wenski, the leader of the Catholic Church in Miami, told CBS4 just how odd but necessary it has been to move services online during the most important week of the year for the church. His message has been one of hope for when, not if, life returns to normal.

“Easter is a way for us to maintain hope even though we go through the trials and tribulations of this life.”

Churches of many denominations, as well other religions, have moved their services online for the last few weeks.

Even weddings, like one at Sheridan Hills Baptist Church have gone the virtual route.

In Vatican City, Pope Francis’s message was also one of hope. He held a scaled back service at St. Peters Basilica. One that’s usually filled with tens of thousands of people was whittled down to about two dozen.

Normally this week large crowds would’ve gathered outside the coliseum in Rome for services, instead the streets were quiet and empty.

Last month, President Trump said he hoped churches could be packed on Easter Sunday. But on Easter, Trump stayed at the White House and livestreamed the service by his friend, Robert Jeffress.