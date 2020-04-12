



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The International Union of Police Associations is stepping up to support suspended BSO Deputies Association Union President Jeff Bell.

In an open letter sent to Broward Sheriff Greg Tony on Sunday, I.U.P.A. President Sam A. Cabral wrote, “On April 10, 2020, you formally suspended the duly elected President of BSO Deputies Association, Jeff Bell, for statements he made advocating for his members in trying to obtain protective equipment for them during this horrific pandemic. This brazen display of power abuse is unbecoming of any law enforcement leader. Deputy Bell has been trying to meet with you privately over mutual concerns for more than a year, without success. Your actions clearly illustrate your complete disregard for any input from the representatives of the men you are supposed to lead. You have not, at any time, offered to sit down with the elected leader of these men and women to seek their input or their concerns.”

Bell was suspended by Sheriff Tony on Friday, after accusing the Sheriff of a failure of leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Tony fired back and held a news conference saying, “We will spend every dime of this agency to protect this community and the men and women on the front line, we will not come up short and penny-pinch during a time of crisis.”

Bell said, “We’ve been fighting for this since the beginning of March and it’s a continuing battle with the sheriff to get the proper equipment out there.”

Sheriff Tony said Bell is motivated by politics as the world fights a global pandemic and accused of him of corrupt practices, conduct unbecoming an employee, and violations of policy on truthfulness, employee statements and discretion.

Cabral’s open letter continues, “You state that Deputy Bell is trying to promote “his own political agenda.” Sheriff Tony, the only one involved in this tragic event with a political agenda is you. Deputy Bell’s agenda is that of protecting the brave men and women who voted for him to represent their interests. By ignoring the requests of Deputy Bell to meet and confer, you ignore the concerns of the men and women he represents. Deputy Bell’s suspension is nothing more than an effort to mute his members’ concerns about their well-being and the health of their community and their families.”

Bell’s attorney, Eric T. Schwartzreich confirmed Friday his client had been suspended with pay.

“The suspension of a police union president who was advocating for the safety of his deputies is shameful and reprehensible. This is a clear violation of state and federal law. During these unprecedented and trying times, when our country is in the middle of a pandemic, it is imperative to ensure our first responders are equipped with the protective gear required not only to keep them safe, but to keep the citizens they come into contact with safe. Deputies across this country are falling ill and losing their lives all in the name of keeping us safe. It was Jeff Bell’s job as union president to voice his concerns for their safety. He has suspended for doing his job,” said Schwartzreich.

“For any rogue employee to come off and present these comments that we have failed the community and failed the men and women we are leading, it’s despicable,” Sheriff Tony said.

On Saturday, Sheriff Tony said this in a statement:

“Deputy Bell is currently the subject of an internal affairs investigation related to violations of BSO policies and procedures. He will be afforded all protections and due process rights afforded under the law and consistent with BSO policies. Otherwise, the agency will not comment on pending internal affairs investigations.”