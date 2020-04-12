



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced the arrests of two men wanted in the shooting death of Terra Environmental Research Institute senior Andrea Camps.

According to police, Camps was accompanying her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, on a trip to Homestead where he was going to sell some sneakers.

The arrest report states George Walton approached Berben’s Jeep, asking if he could try on the shoes before buying them.

Police said Berben declined, asking that he see the money first before handing the sneakers over.

Shortly after that exchange, police said, Adrian Cosby approached the Jeep, pulled out a firearm and shot at Berben.

Berben, who was grazed in the arm, sped off to find help for Camps, who had been struck in the abdomen. Camps and Berben were taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where Camps succumbed to her injury.

Miami-Dade police arrested Walton and Cosby on Saturday.

Walton’s arrest affidavit states he confessed that he planned to rob Berben of his shoes, while Cosby’s arrest report states he confessed to firing at Berben once.

Walton is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Cosby is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited her family home Thursday to pay his respects.

“Here’s a remarkable young lady described as ‘Miss Dimples,’ had a smile that brought light to the room, was intellectually superior taking AP classes with the dreams of becoming a nurse at FIU,” said Carvalho.

Upon hearing the news of the arrests, Carvalho wrote on Twitter “to pray, on this Easter Sunday, for her family’s healing.”

Camps, a senior at Terra Environmental Research Institute, was set to graduate this year.