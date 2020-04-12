Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale firefighters were Easter Sunday saviors after they rescued a trapped puppy.
The little dog somehow managed to get its tiny noggin stuck in the center of a tire rim.
Fortunately for Fido, the firefighters were able to use conditioner to ease the puppy out.
Easter morning FLFR crews responded to a puppy who’s head was stuck in the center hole of a vehicle rim. Crews were able to use conditioner and safely ease the puppy back through the hole. Great job by all! #Rescue #puppiesofinstagram #puppylove #puppyrescue pic.twitter.com/ChlsqU2eQI
— FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) April 12, 2020
So not only was he saved, but his coat was shiny!
