CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Good News, Local TV, Miami News, Puppy Rescued

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale firefighters were Easter Sunday saviors after they rescued a trapped puppy.

The little dog somehow managed to get its tiny noggin stuck in the center of a tire rim.

Fortunately for Fido, the firefighters were able to use conditioner to ease the puppy out.

So not only was he saved, but his coat was shiny!

Comments