As the coronavirus decimates Florida’s largest industry – tourism – the state’s second most important economic driver, agriculture, is facing a similar dire circumstance.
“Agriculture is struggling,” said Nikki Fried, Florida Agriculture Commissioner. Farmers are having trouble hiring workers to bring in the crops, resulting in many fields being plowed under. And when they can bring in the harvest, Fried noted, “there’s no place for them to deliver the food.”
Fried and Jim DeFede touch on a variety of topics, including the unique problems being faced by the state’s farmers, how the state can help the growing number of unemployed and whether Gov. Ron DeSantis should have enacted the stay-at-home order sooner.
Guest: Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture
You must log in to post a comment.