



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Starting Monday, the coronavirus drive through testing site at Hard Rock Stadium will allow anyone regardless of age, occupation or symptoms to be tested.

No appointment will be needed.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Friday saying, “Anybody that has coronavirus symptoms, regardless of age can come and get tested. All first responders and healthcare workers can get tested and then anybody who has had close sustained contact with an individual that has recently tested positive for COVID-19 may get tested even if you personally haven’t developed symptoms.”

Prior to the change, only people 65 and older, first responders and health care workers could get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium site and two similar sites in Jacksonville and Orlando.

The Hard Rock Stadium site was originally set up as a partnership between the Feds and the State but the State took over as of April 10.

Previously, it conducted a maximum of 250 tests a day but is now increasing that number to 400.

Officials at a news conference on Sunday said they are set up to handle the increase and have personnel on hand to control traffic as well.

So far, this site has processed 11,000 tests and it will continue to testing until the Governor tells them to stop.

The type of test is also changing from a nasal swab to a throat swab, making it an easier test especially for children.

The wait time of results is expected to be from 3 to 5 days. The Florida Department of Health will be handling the results.

Officials also say that anyone from Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe Counties can get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium site.