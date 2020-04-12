Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on April 12, 2020.
FLORIDA: 19,347 confirmed cases
- Residents: 18,794
- Deaths: 452
- Hospitalizations: 2,633
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 183,222
- Negative Test Results: 163,398; Negative test results = 10.6% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 6,826 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 6,764 Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 61
- Deaths: 97
- Hospitalizations: 532
- Total Tests: 38,275
- Negative: 31,239, Awaiting Results: 204, Inconclusive: 265
BROWARD: 2,865 confirmed cases
- Residents: 2,785, Non-Residents: 80
- Deaths: 76
- Hospitalizations: 436
- Total Tests: 23,790
- Negative: 20,900, Awaiting Results: 69, Inconclusive: 34
MONROE: 59 confirmed cases
- Residents: 53, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 7
- Total Tests: 630
- Negative: 571, Awaiting Results: 117, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 530,200 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 20,646 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
- Recovered: 32,314
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,793,224 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 110,892
- Recovered: 412,777
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
