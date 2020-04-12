CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on April 12, 2020.

FLORIDA: 19,347 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 18,794
  • Deaths: 452
  • Hospitalizations: 2,633
  • All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 183,222
  • Negative Test Results: 163,398; Negative test results = 10.6% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 6,826 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 6,764 Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 61
  • Deaths: 97
  • Hospitalizations: 532
  • Total Tests: 38,275
  • Negative: 31,239, Awaiting Results: 204, Inconclusive: 265

BROWARD: 2,865 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 2,785, Non-Residents: 80
  • Deaths: 76
  • Hospitalizations: 436
  • Total Tests: 23,790
  • Negative: 20,900, Awaiting Results: 69, Inconclusive: 34

MONROE: 59 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 53, Non-Residents: 6
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 7
  • Total Tests: 630
  • Negative: 571, Awaiting Results: 117, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 530,200 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 20,646 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
  • Recovered: 32,314

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,793,224 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 110,892
  • Recovered: 412,777
  • 185 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

