MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews recognized the efforts of healthcare workers around Miami-Dade County with a salute to our heroes on Saturday.

With messages of support and encouragement, MDFR crews displayed their gratitude and showed their support by driving in front of different hospitals around the County with lights and sirens to salute the men and women who have given so much during this coronavirus health crisis.

Over the loud speakers, MDFR firefighters read this message:

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants to recognize and thank the men and women who have sacrificed so much during this crisis. From us to you, THANK YOU for your commitment and dedication. We are all in this together.”

Those Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews saluted healthcare heroes at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson South, Kendall Regional Hospital and Aventura Hospital.

The salute was very well received and appreciated by all those workers who took a moment to wave back at the MDFR crews.

MDFR wants all healthcare workers to know they are valued and appreciated.