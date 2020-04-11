CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMACM Presents: Our Country
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Hollywood, Local TV, Miami News

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – There is a death investigation underway at a Hollywood high-rise, involving a juvenile.

According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to 2201 S. Ocean Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

That is the address to the Quadomain Tower Condominium, a high-rise building overlooking the ocean.

While police confirm a juvenile was involved, they have not given the age.

Police have not released any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments