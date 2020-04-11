Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – There is a death investigation underway at a Hollywood high-rise, involving a juvenile.
According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to 2201 S. Ocean Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
That is the address to the Quadomain Tower Condominium, a high-rise building overlooking the ocean.
While police confirm a juvenile was involved, they have not given the age.
Police have not released any other details.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
