FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Rep. Kristin Jacobs has died of colon cancer at the age of 60.

Jacobs, a Broward County Democrat who pushed environmental causes, spent most of the recently completed legislative session working from her hospital bed.

She did return to Tallahassee last month for passage of a bill named in her honor banning the importation of shark fins to the state.

Before being elected to the state House in 2014 she served 16 years on the Broward County Commission, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“Never without a smile on her face, even as she battled cancer, we all know her to have been a tireless advocate for Florida’s environment, wildlife and families,” House Speaker Jose Oliva said Saturday in a statement. “She served her constituents with honor, distinction and loyalty and will be remembered with great job by all who knew her.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo issued the following statement:

“We are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Kristin Jacobs. She was a wonderful activist, county commissioner and state legislator and did so much for our community and our state. She will be greatly missed by all of us. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Fellow Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz released a statement, which read, in part:

“My heart broke when I learned of the passing of my dear friend, State Rep. Kristin Jacobs. Kristin was the most genuine, decent, caring, and effervescent person. She remained sunny and ever-optimistic throughout the course of her treatment, even under the shadow of a poor prognosis, just like she was in everything she did.”

