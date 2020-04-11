



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just about everyone in South Florida is now being ordered to wear a face covering when out in public in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus but what could happen to those who don’t comply?

In his daily video message, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez elaborated on the new face cover order and stressed if your business isn’t complying you could get shut down.

Gimenez said Miami-Dade police officers went to more than 1300 business on Friday but only ten had minor compliance issues and owners and workers were educated immediately.

The goal of this order to make sure both workers and customers at essential retail stores and services are wearing some sort of mask while also following the social distancing guidelines.

However, the Mayor says he is still getting a number of complaints and has expanded patrol efforts into the City of Miami.

“Today, Miami-Dade Police continue to patrol essential businesses to make sure that they’re enforcing my emergency orders requiring a facial covering or masks and social distancing, and all essential businesses that are open. Both workers and visitors and all construction sites, grocery stores, pharmacies, and takeout restaurants must wear masks or homemade coverings that protect your nose and mouth. In addition, all passenger and drivers on public transit buses and vehicles for hire must wear covering,” said Mayor Gimenez Saturday.

“We’ve heard reports of lax enforcement at City of Miami construction sites and we have alerted their city police. We’ve also heard of problems at Hialeah grocery stores and construction sites. People cannot be entering any of these establishments by simply pulling their shorts up over their mouth. So starting today, the county will be expanding enforcement efforts into city locations. Remember, we will shut down businesses that do not enforce the use of mass and social distancing.”

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

Meanwhile, Broward County has also issued an emergency order which instructs all residents to wear facial covers when visiting essential businesses and services. That order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning.