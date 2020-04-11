



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Cuddly chicks are a spring time tradition for many people. The coronavirus pandemic has created a new found demand for chicks, as people in quarantine look for comfort and eggs in these turbulent times.

Wayne Meyer has run Long Island Poultry in New York for 10 years.

“Business has probably tripled in the last three weeks,” he says. “People are staying home now, so they have nothing to do and they want the fresh eggs ’cause they’re not on the shelves. So why not get chickens and have your own?”

Sybil Kenney waited in line for hours to get her chicks.

“We were nervous because this is the time of year to get them and now everybody wants them,” she said.

Meyer is selling about 500 chicks a week, and he is not the only one.

RentACoop has locations in Maryland and New Jersey. The company leases chickens and says it’s had more business in the past month than all of last year.

The Ekzarkhov family rented chickens through the company, and says their decision is about more than just eggs.

Jennifer Grizzard Ekzarkhov says, “To be truthful, these are probably the most expensive eggs that we’ll ever have, you know, because of the rental,” said Jennifer Grizzard Ekzarkhov. “I think it’s really about the experience and just having something to do with the family that’s outside.”

Depending on the breed, it usually takes about 4-6 months for a chick to starting laying eggs.