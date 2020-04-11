CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:15 a.m. on April 11, 2020.

FLORIDA: 18,494 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 17,961
  • Deaths: 438
  • Hospitalizations: 2,528
  • All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 173,187
  • Negative Test Results: 154,439; Negative test results = 10.7% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 6,487 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 6,430, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 56
  • Deaths: 91
  • Hospitalizations: 517
  • Total Tests: 35,626
  • Negative: 29,000, Awaiting Results: 214, Inconclusive: 184

BROWARD: 2,806 confirmed cases

  • Residents:  2,728, Non-Residents: 78
  • Deaths: 76
  • Hospitalizations: 398
  • Total Tests: 23,262
  • Negative: 20,432, Awaiting Results: 72, Inconclusive: 33

MONROE: 58 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 52, Non-Residents: 6
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 7
  • Total Tests: 614
  • Negative: 556, Awaiting Results: 107, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 501,701 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 18,781 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
  • Recovered: 29,192

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,721,353 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 104,800
  • Recovered: 389,651
  • 185 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

