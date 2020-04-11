Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:15 a.m. on April 11, 2020.
FLORIDA: 18,494 confirmed cases
- Residents: 17,961
- Deaths: 438
- Hospitalizations: 2,528
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 173,187
- Negative Test Results: 154,439; Negative test results = 10.7% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 6,487 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 6,430, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 56
- Deaths: 91
- Hospitalizations: 517
- Total Tests: 35,626
- Negative: 29,000, Awaiting Results: 214, Inconclusive: 184
BROWARD: 2,806 confirmed cases
- Residents: 2,728, Non-Residents: 78
- Deaths: 76
- Hospitalizations: 398
- Total Tests: 23,262
- Negative: 20,432, Awaiting Results: 72, Inconclusive: 33
MONROE: 58 confirmed cases
- Residents: 52, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 7
- Total Tests: 614
- Negative: 556, Awaiting Results: 107, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 501,701 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 18,781 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
- Recovered: 29,192
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,721,353 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 104,800
- Recovered: 389,651
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
You must log in to post a comment.