



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two new sick crew members from Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas were evacuated from the ship Friday off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

“I understand that there are 2 crew members requiring medical evacuation, one of whom could not be transported by boat,” said Port Everglades spokesperson Ellen Kennedy.

Broward Health also confirmed that it received both crew members on Friday, according to spokesperson Jennifer Smith.

Earlier this week, at least four other crew members had to be hospitalized after falling ill on the ship, according to CBS4 News partner The Herald.

There are no passengers on board. The ship has been sailing off the coast with crew only since March 15.

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for the cruise industry, with outbreaks onboard vessels in the US, Japan and South America.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an extension of a “no-sail” order for cruises for at least the next 100 days and ordered cruises to come up with a better plan for tackling onboard infections by April 16.

The industry halted cruise operations on March 13, and no new passengers have boarded since then. However, there are still about 100 ships off the U.S. coasts with nearly 80,000 crew onboard.

There are also six cruise ships still at sea with passengers on board looking for a place to dock and four ships in ports trying to disembark their passengers.